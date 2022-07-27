Discover the California Lightworks SolarXtreme 1000 LED Grow Light

The SolarXtreme 1000 is an easy to use full-spectrum LED grow light designed especially for grow tents and smaller-scale home growing. Covering 25 square feet, it is one of our most productivity-enhancing LED grow lights.



The SolarXtreme series uses a revolutionary new generation of COB (chip on board), as well as new direct AC drive technology, which eliminates the need for LED drivers that can turn large LED lights into energy guzzlers. This offers high-efficiency LEDs at a much lower cost than traditional LEDs. This fixture puts out a full spectrum suitable for all phases of growth without the need for adjusting.



Our newest horticultural LED lights suit different types of growing operations. If you’re looking for full-spectrum LED lights to use indoors, this is one of the most efficient and effective products on the market.



A low heat signature not only conserves energy but protects your yield as well. Precise controls enable you to use the SolarXtreme 1000 with all types of indoor plants, flowers, and vegetables. This system enables more yield per power draw than any other indoor LED grow lights built for such a wide range of yields and applications.



Power Draw: 800w

500 PPFD Distance: 38"

800 PPFD Distance: 28"

Max Current: 6.6A @120v

Coverage Area: 5' x 5'

Heat Output: 2550 BTU

Dimensions: 18" x 18" x 4"

Weight: 22 lbs.

Thermal M￼anagement: Active

Warranty: 3 Years

mceclip



SOLARXTREME OPTIGROW FULL SPECTRUM



*The SolarXtreme 1000 is not compatible with the SolarSystem Controller. SolarXtreme series lights must be plugged into a standard timer for automated scheduling.