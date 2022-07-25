Discover the Gaia Power Agricultural Gypsum

GAIA GREEN Gypsum is a mined mineral fertilizer rich in calcium and sulphur. In addition to providing key nutrients, GAIA GREEN Gypsum benefits soil structure, porosity, air circulation, and water infiltration and drainage. GAIA GREEN Gypsum is approved for use in organic agriculture for correcting calcium and sulphur deficiencies and mitigating soil salinity.



BENEFITS

An excellent source of Calcium and Sulphur

Mitigates soil salinity

Improves soil structure

Sulfur is key in development of tepenes and terpenoids

GUARANTEED MINIMUM ANALYSIS



Calcium (Ca)..............................23.0%



Sulphur (S).................................18.0%



DIRECTIONS FOR USE

C****bis: Top dress as the flowering stage begins. Add 2 Tsp per Gallon of soil. Gently scratch into soil surface and water in.



Gardens and landscapes: To improve calcium and sulphur fertility, broadcast and lightly incorporate 3.4 to 5.6 kg per 100 m2 (6.9 to 11.5 lbs per 1000 ft2). To improve soil physical properties, apply 0.2 to 0.5 kg per m2 (4.6 to 9.2 lb per 100 ft2).



Established Lawns: Broadcast up to 0.5 kg per m2 (1 lb per 10 ft2). Gypsum can be applied at any time, up to twice annually. Product effects may take in excess of 1 year to be fully realized. Water directly after application.



Store in a cool, dry location, out of direct sunlight. Protect from frost and other climatic extremes. Seal packaging between uses.



DERIVED FROM

Gypsum



ORGANIC



GAIA GREEN Gypsum is approved for use in organic agriculture by Ecocert Canada (in compliance with Canada’s Organic Production Systems General Principles & Management Standards and Permitted Substances Lists (CAN/CGSB 32.310-2015 and CAN/CGSB 32.311-2015)).



Available in the different sizes