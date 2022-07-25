About this product
Benefits
A blend of glacial, basalt, and volcanic rock dust with humic acid.
Contains a wide-range of trace elements to support both healthy plant growth and soil biological activity.
Finely ground to improve nutrient availability.
Guaranteed Minimum Analysis
Calcium (Ca).......................2.0%
Magnesium (Mg).................0.9%
Iron (Fe) (Actual)..................3.5%
Derived From
Glacial Rock Dust, Basalt Rock Dust, Volcanic Ash, Humic Acid
Directions for Use
Gardens and landscapes: Broadcast and incorporate up to 12 kg per 100 m2 (25 lbs per 1000 ft2). Can be applied up to once a month during the growing season.
Transplanting and premixing soil for potted plants and planter boxes: 15 ml per 4 L (1 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium. Thoroughly mix into soil or growing medium.
Available in the different sizes.