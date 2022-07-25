GAIA GREEN Rock Dust Blend contains a mix of rock dusts and humic acid, and is a source of natural minerals and trace elements that plants need to thrive. This product can be used on farms, home gardens, landscapes and turf, for a full range of plant types.



Benefits

A blend of glacial, basalt, and volcanic rock dust with humic acid.

Contains a wide-range of trace elements to support both healthy plant growth and soil biological activity.

Finely ground to improve nutrient availability.

Guaranteed Minimum Analysis

Calcium (Ca).......................2.0%



Magnesium (Mg).................0.9%



Iron (Fe) (Actual)..................3.5%



Derived From

Glacial Rock Dust, Basalt Rock Dust, Volcanic Ash, Humic Acid



Directions for Use

Gardens and landscapes: Broadcast and incorporate up to 12 kg per 100 m2 (25 lbs per 1000 ft2). Can be applied up to once a month during the growing season.



Transplanting and premixing soil for potted plants and planter boxes: 15 ml per 4 L (1 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium. Thoroughly mix into soil or growing medium.



Available in the different sizes.