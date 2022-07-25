Discover the Gaia Green Bone Meal 0-14-0

GAIA GREEN Bone Meal is a premium, slow-release fertilizer, recommended for bulbs, vegetables, annuals, perennials, shrubs, and lawns. GAIA GREEN Bone Meal is primarily used as a source of phosphorous and calcium to improve nutrient conditions for root development, vigorous green growth, and profuse blooms.



BENEFITS

Excellent source of slow release phosphorus and calcium.

Helps mitigate soil acidity.

Can be applied generously, no risk of burning or soil salination.

DIRECTIONS FOR USE

Top-dressing containers, potted plants and planter boxes: Apply 15 ml per 4 L (1 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium. Gently dig into the soil surface. Apply up to once a month. Perennials, tubers and bulbs: Mix 45 – 90 ml (3 – 6 tbsp) into the soil in the planting hole.

Gardens and Landscapes: Broadcast and incorporate up to 1.25 kg per 25 m2 (10.25 lbs per 1000 ft2). Apply up to a maximum of 5 kg per 25 m2 (40 lbs per 1000 ft2) annually.

Farm: Apply up to 2000 kg per ha (2240 lb per acre) annually. Field rates are best calculated based on soil conditions and crop demand.

Turf: For single applications, broadcast up to 0.1 kg per 25 m2 (1 lbs per 1000 ft2). Apply up to a maximum of 0.3 kg per 25 m2 (3 lbs per 1000 ft2) annually. Water turf thoroughly after application. Only apply to actively growing turf.

Pre-mixing soil for hanging baskets, potted plants and planter boxes: Mix at a rate of 45 ml per 4 L (3 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium.

Store in a cool, dry location, out of direct sunlight. Protect from frost and other climatic extremes. Seal packaging between uses.



DERIVED FROM

Bone meal.



ORGANIC



GAIA GREEN Bone Meal is approved for use in organic agriculture by Ecocert Canada (in compliance with Canada’s Organic Production Systems General Principles & Management Standards and Permitted Substances Lists (CAN/CGSB 32.310-2015 and CAN/CGSB 32.311-2015))



Available in the different sizes