Gaia Green Greensand (0-0-0.2)

GAIA GREEN Greensand is mined from ancient, nutrient-rich deposits of oceanic sediment. Over time, this sediment developed into glauconite, which is highly effective as a slow-release fertilizer used to improve the mineral content of soil and other growing media. Greensand is gentle on plants and won’t cause root burn. Greensand is recommended for use on lawns, household plants, C****bis, greenhouses, nurseries, and urban gardens, and is suitable for all plants.



BENEFITS

Improves soil porosity and moisture retention.

Buffers soil pH and remineralizes the soil.

Helps condition the soil for improved plant performance.

Makes a great long term soil amendment in living soil mediums

GUARANTEED MINIMUM ANALYSIS

Soluble Potash (K₂O)…………………………0.2%



Magnesium (Mg)……………………………...0.5%



Iron (Fe)(actual)……….………………………1.0%



Manganese (Mn)(actual)……………………..0.05%



DIRECTIONS FOR USE:

C****bis: Add 30 ml per 4 L (2 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium. Gently dig into soil surface up to once a month. Also excellent mixed into growing medium prior to planting.

Gardens and landscapes: Broadcast and lightly incorporate up to 400 g per m2 (8.2 lbs per 100 ft2). Apply up to once a month during the growing season.

Turf: Broadcast up to 400 g per m2 (8.2 lbs per 100 ft2). Water turf thoroughly after application.

Pre-mixing soil for hanging baskets, potted plants and planter boxes: Blend 45 ml per 4 L (3 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium.

Top-dressing hanging baskets, potted plants and planter boxes: Add 30 ml per 4 L (2 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium. Gently dig into soil surface up to once a month.

* Store in a cool, dry location, out of direct sunlight. Protect from frost and other climatic extremes. Seal packaging between uses.



DERIVED FROM

Greensand



PACKAGE INCLUDES:

1 x Gaia Green Greensand



Available in the different sizes