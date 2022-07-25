Discover the Gaia Green Kelp Meal 1-0-2



GAIA GREEN Kelp Meal is a rich source of plant nutrients. Particularly high in potassium, Kelp Meal adds organic matter to the soil to enhance plant nutrition and improve resistance to abiotic stress. Due to the slow breakdown of kelp meal over time, benefits may be observed for years after the initial application. This product can be used on home gardens, landscapes, lawn, and turf, and is suitable for a full range of plant types.



Plants: This gentle source of nutrients can be applied throughout your grow. Also makes a great tea which can be sprayed during vegetative growth to enhance plant health and provide micronutrients.



GAIA GREEN Kelp Meal is approved for use in organic agriculture by Ecocert Canada (in compliance with Canada’s Organic Production Systems General Principles & Management Standards and Permitted Substances Lists (CAN/CGSB 32.310-2015 and CAN/CGSB 32.311-2015))



