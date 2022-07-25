Discover Gaia Green ROCK PHOSPHATE 0-3-0

Gaia Green Premium Organic Fertilizer Blends are designed to meet specific requirements and to improve the general vitality of your soil. Organic gardeners and farmers everywhere are discovering the benefits of using Gaia Green Premium blends.



Our Blends are formulated using only the finest organic and mineral inputs to ensure a range of essential nutrients. All of our products are made with no added synthetic fertilizers or pesticides, providing you with an alternative to conventional products.



BENEFITS

A natural phosphorus fertilizer that is easy to apply.

Rock Phosphate can be a good amendment for replenishing soil phosphorus supply in depleted soils.

Rock phosphate slowly releases phosphorus over many years.

GUARANTEED MINIMUM ANALYSIS

0-3-0

Contains 27% total P205

3% fast release

24% slow release (4 years)

DIRECTIONS FOR USE

Gardens and Landscapes: Broadcast and incorporate up to 4.75 kg per 50 m2 (19 lbs per 1000 ft2) annually.



Pre-mixing soil for hanging baskets, potted plants, and planter boxes: Blend at a rate of 45 ml per 4 L (3 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium.



Top-dressing hanging baskets, potted plants and planter boxes: Add 15 ml per 4 L (1 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium. Gently dig into the soil surface. Apply once a month.



Store in a cool, dry location, out of direct sunlight. Protect from frost and other climatic extremes. Seal packaging between uses.



Available in the different sizes.