Discover Gaia Green Soluble Seaweed Extract (0-0-17)

Gaia Green Premium Organic Fertilizer Blends are designed to meet specific requirements, and to improve the general vitality of your soil. Organic gardeners and farmers everywhere are discovering the benefits of using Gaia Green Premium blends.



Our Blends are formulated using only the finest organic and mineral inputs to ensure a range of essential nutrients. All of our products are made with no added synthetic fertilizers or pesticides, providing you with an alternative to conventional products.



GUARANTEED MINIMUM ANALYSIS

Soluble Potash (K₂O)………………………………….17.0%



BENEFITS

Contains nutrients to support plant growth and soil biological activity.

High in available potassium.

Excellent as a foliar spray.

Directions for Use:

Gardens, landscapes, and lawns: Dissolve 4 g into 4 L (1 tsp into 1 gallon) of water and apply as a soil drench up to every 2 weeks, especially during periods of moisture and heat stress.



Foliar spray: Dissolve 1 g into a 1 L (1/4 tsp into 1 qt) spray bottle of water. Shake well and spray the plant liberally. For outdoor plants, apply in early morning or later in the day when sun is off the plant. Ensure no rain is forecast for a minimum of 24 hours post application.



Store in a cool, dry location, out of direct sunlight. Protect from frost and other climatic extremes. Seal packaging between uses.



Available in the different sizes