Discover Gaia Green Super Fly

GAIA GREEN Super Fly Insect Frass is a fertilizer derived from the excreta of black soldier fly larvae. It is a renewable resource produced from pre-consumer food waste fed to fly larvae. Though new to growers, this digested material has played a significant role in plant nutrition for millions of years. Gaia Green Super Fly Insect Frass is rich in essential nutrients.



A great complimentary product to Gaia Green Worm Castings.



BENEFITS

Excellent source of slow, but easily released plant nutrients

A unique renewable fertilizer and plant biostimulant

Rich source of Chitin, Benficial Microbes and Beneficial Fungi

GUARANTEED MINIMUM ANALYSIS

Total Nitrogen (N) ....................................3.0%



1.0% Water Soluble Nitrogen (N).............1.0%



2.0% Water Insoluble Nitrogen (N)...........2.0%



Available Phosphate (P₂O₅) ......................1.0%



Soluble Potash (K₂O) ...............................2.0%



DIRECTIONS FOR USE

Gardens and landscapes: Broadcast and incorporate up to 1 kg per 2.5 m2 (2.2 lbs per 25 ft2). Apply up to a maximum of 4 kg per 2.5 m2 (8.8 lbs per 25 ft2) annually.



Turf: For single applications, broadcast up to 2.8 kg per 25 m2 (23 lbs per 1000 ft2). Apply up to a maximum of 6 kg per 25 m2 (50 lbs per 1000 ft2) annually. Water turf thoroughly after application. Only apply to actively growing turf.



Pre-mixing soil for hanging baskets, potted plants and planter boxes: Add 45 ml per 4 L (3 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium.



Top dressing hanging baskets, potted plants and planter boxes: Apply 15 ml per 4 L (1 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium. Gently dig into the soil surface. Apply once a month or as desired.



Foliar application: Mix 10 ml per 4 L (2 tsp per gallon) of water, strain well and apply liberally. Apply once a month or as required.



Store in a cool, dry location, out of direct sunlight. Protect from frost and other climatic extremes. Seal packaging between uses.



ORGANIC



GAIA GREEN Super Fly Insect Frass is approved for use in organic agriculture by Ecocert Canada (in compliance with Canada’s Organic Production Systems General Principles & Management Standards and Permitted Substances Lists.



Available in the different sizes.