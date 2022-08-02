Every plant needs a little help to Grow Strong. Let Gorilla Grow Tent maximize your indoor garden's potential with their Grow Strong Accessory Line. It's a jungle out there. These perfectly sized durable nylon trellises feature industrial grade plastic hooks that easily attach to any diameter pole, creating a sturdy support structure that will effortlessly bear the weight of even the heaviest of fruits and flowers. The stretchable nylon allows for easy removal for reuse after harvest.