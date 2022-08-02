Discover the Gorilla 4' x 8' High CFM Kit

For use on all Original Gorilla Grow Tents and Gorilla SHORTY Tents (*excludes Lite Line)



Every plant needs a little help to Grow Strong. Let Gorilla Grow Tent maximize your indoor garden's potential with their Grow Strong Accessory Line.



Going bananas with your tent walls sucking in? The high CFM (Cubic Feet Per Minute) kit is to help prevent your indoor grow tent walls from sucking in due to high amounts of negative pressure from exhaust systems. These Gorilla strong poles will get you back to growing in no time.



Proper heat and stagnant air exhausting is important to your indoors gardens success, but it can take a serious toll on your grow tent. Exhaust fans with high CFM ratings can create too much negative air pressure that the canvas walls flex inward, encroaching on your precious grow space. Gorilla Grow Tent has come up with the perfect solution: the Gorilla Grow Tent High-CFM Kits. These awesome kits are made with Gorilla's high standards and easily snap into place horizontally on the frame of your Gorilla Grow Tent. They are super user-friendly and install in minutes. The bars are made from the same steel that has made the Gorilla Grow Tent brand famous and features custom-molded, high-density plastic clips that lock into place to ensure strength.