No more compromising on quality because the best tent won’t fit in your basement or attic. The Shorty was developed by and for growers that must have a Gorilla growing experience, but just at a fraction of the height.
Dimensions: 2’x4’x4’11”
Height w/ Incl. Extension Kit: 5’8″ (also compatible with OG Gorilla 24″ extension kits)
Weight: 29 lbs.
Canvas Density: 1680D
Pole Diameter: 19mm
Door Quantity: 1
Ducting Port Quantity: 3 (11″) 3 (9″)
Electrical Port Quantity: 2 (3″)
The Gorilla Grow Tent Shorty continues the Gorilla legacy by redefining possibility in the grow tent industry. Not only does the Shorty exceed expectations as the THICKEST and STRONGEST tent on the market, it is now the solution for those facing unique height restrictions. The Shorty stands proudly at 4’11” tall, creating the ideal space for basement and attic growers.
THE SHORTY LINE HAS ALL THE SAME FEATURES INCLUDED IN STANDARD GORILLA GROW TENTS, INCLUDING:
Super thick 1680D fabric
All steel frame & corners that can support over 300 lbs
Super strong industrial zippers
A tool pouch, sturdy spill tray, and EZ view windows
Unique Diamond Reflective interior
Infrared blocking roof
Intelligently designed duct ports & vents
Bug resistant adjustable micro mesh pre-filters
Attention to detail EVERYWHERE
Every Shorty Gorilla Grow Tent Includes the Following:
100% Metal Interlocking, Sturdy Frame & Connectors.
Free 9″ Height Extension Kit
1680D “Easy On” Grow Tent
Convenient Access Tool Pouch
EZ View Windows
Heavy Duty Flood Protection Pool
11″ Double Cinching, No Leak Ducting Ports>
Thick “Easy Engage” Custom Zippers
360 Degree “Wrap Around” Access
Micro Mesh Pest Control Pre-Filters
Diamond Reflective Technology Walling
Easy Set Up Instructions
Tender Love & Care For All of Your Grows