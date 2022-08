Discover the Remo Nutrients Magnifical



Remo Nutrients Magnifical is super chelated, resulting in a quicker uptake to your plants. This formula has been specially designed speed up absorption rates and can start affecting your plants within a couple of hours afteruse. MagNifiCal can be used as an additive or foliar spray.



Magnifical can be used as a foliar spray at a rate of 10ml/L (maximum) each.



Available in the different sizes.