About this product
Energy-efficient to the fullest-By adopting a unique 1680D Oxford canvas and Diamond reflective Mylar, Spider Farmer tents effectively maximize light reflectivity and prevent light leaks
Stronger, denser & thicker-The metal frame is made from hardened steel, and tents are three-times thicker and denser than ordinary tents. Stable metal angle adapter, a load capacity of up to 140 lbs
Easy observation & smooth ventilation-Vents are set for all sizes of grow tent fans, and you can check your plants effortlessly at any time through the viewing window
Install without any tools-Connect metal frame with corner adapter, pull tent on, put filter straps & floor tray in and job is done
Model Spider Farmer Indoor Grow Tent
Tent Size 140 x 70 x200 CM ( 4’x 2’x 6.6′)
Installation Area Indoor
Colour Black
Material 1680D Oxford Cloth
Frame Sturdy Steel
Application Various Hydroponics Systems
Reflective 100%
Waterproof Yes
Tent Weight 12 KG
Packing Size 145 x 28.5 x 14 CM
Packing Volume 0.058 CBM