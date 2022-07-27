【QUIET & POWERFUL】Mixed flow design combined with a EC motor that powers high-quality impellers makes this fan truly energy efficient. With only 50 watts of power but gives a strong airflow up to 380 CFM, very low noise level, only produces 32DB, this 6 inch exhaust fan is silent. Lightweight ABS blades reduce the airflow resistance, add airflow by 40%.

【BUILT TO LAST】Made of heavy-duty plastic housing for superior durability, IP42 rated, making it highly resistant to dust and liquids, and performs well even in harsh environments. The exhaust fan is ETL/FCC listed.

【INTELLIGENT CONTROLLER】The smart controller has multiple modes for operation, 10 fan speeds, easy to program and controls the humidity and temperature automatically with 4 easy settings and alarms which is a breeze to keep your space at the optimal temperature and humidity.

【DAISY CHAIN PROGRAMMING】2 of 6 inch fans can daisy chain together to share the same controller, long corded design greatly facilitates the fan connection and installation

【WIDE APPLICATIONS】The 6 Inch Inline duct fan is a great option for grow tents, closet, storage rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, basements and more.



WHAT MAKES THE FAN RUN QUIET?

Professional laser balance detection equipment is used to ensure the balanced weight of each blade, stable start, and low noise

Thanks to the unique structure of the meridian acceleration head and the uniform distribution of the noise reduction concave at the ends, help to reduce wind resistance and noise