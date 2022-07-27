Spider Farmer® SF1000 LED Grow Light+2’x2′ Grow Tent+Inline Fan Combo with Speed Controller
About this product
1 × SF-1000 Full Spectrum LED Grow Light
1 × 27” X 27” X 62” Grow Tent
1 × 4” Inline Duct Fan
1 × 4” Carbon filter
1 × Flex Air Aluminum Ducting
2 × Ducting Clips
1 × Fan Speed Controller
1 × Thermometer and Hygrometer
1 × Timer
4 × 5 Gallon Grow Bags
1 × Trellis Plant Netting
2 × Adjustable Rope Clip Hanger
Spider Farmer SF1000 Full Spectrum Dimmable LED Grow Light
Specifications:
Energy efficiency (PAR/Watt): 2.7 umol/J
Maximum yield: 2,5 grams/watt
Spectrum: 660nm, 3000K, 5000K and IR 760nm
Veg footprint: 3×3 feet
Flowering footprint: 2×2 feet
Lifespan: >50.000 hours
Dimensions:12.8”×11.4”×2.3”
Net Weight: 2.77lbs
Replace other red and blue light: 1000W 1200W
Input Voltage: AC100-277V
Amp: 0.82A @AC120V, 0.42A @AC240V, 0.37A @AC277V
Draw power: 100.5W±5%@AC120V, 98.8W±5%@AC240V, 98.39W±5%@AC277V