BETTER LIGHT PENETRATION: SF1000D used SAMSUNG Diodes-the highest light output LED available at present, delivers a powerful light output and uniform canopy penetration to resulting maximum higher yields compared with other Led grow lights.

LOWER RUNNING COSTS: High Energy Efficiency. Consuming only 100W, achieve better or comparable results than 200 watts HID with 50% less heat and power consumption. Perfect for 2’x2’ coverage.

SUNLIGHT SPECTRUM: Full spectrum 660-665nm,3000K,5000K, and IR, ideal for all growth stages (germination, clones or cuttings, mothers, vegetative, and flowering applications), turn your seeds into your own supply, produce beautiful high yielding plants.

SAFER & MORE RELIABILITY: No Fan ZERO Noise, large areas of the solid aluminum heat sink, special protective covers for cables, waterproof LED board, 50% longer lifespan compared with other brand lights. Allowing you to grow with confidence.

VALUE FOR THE MONEY: SPIDER FARMER LED Plant Lights are often copied but will never have our quality or commitment, we provide 5 years of after-service of local maintenance center(US/CA/UK/DE/AU). Make sure you purchase authentic Spider Farmer grow lights, really can give you need from high-quality grow lights – at a price that is affordable. For any questions, feel free to e-mail us and we will help you resolve them. Quality backed by our ironclad!!!



