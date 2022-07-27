Spider Farmer® SF2000 LED Grow Light+2’x4′ Grow Tent+Inline Fan Combo with Speed Controller
About this product
1 × SF2000 Full Spectrum LED Grow Light
1 × 24″ x 47″ x 71″ Grow Tent
1 × 4” Inline Duct Fan
1 × 4” Carbon filter
1 × Flex Air Aluminum Ducting
1 × Fan Speed Controller
1 × Thermometer and Hygrometer
1 × Timer
4 × 5 Gallon Grow Bags
1 × Trellis Plant Netting
2 × Adjustable Rope Clip Hanger
Spider Farmer SF2000 Full Spectrum Dimmable LED Grow Light
Specifications:
Energy efficiency (PAR/Watt): 2.7 umol/J
Maximum yield: 2,5 grams per watt
Quantity of LEDs: 606pcs
Spectrum: 660nm, 3000K, 5000K and IR 760nm
Veg footprint: 3 x 4 ft
Flowering footprint: 2×4 feet
Lifespan: >50.000 hours
Dimensions:25.5”×10.5”×2.3”
Net Weight: 6.76lbs
Replace other red and blue light: 2000W
Input Voltage: AC100-277V
Amp: 1.67A @AC120V, 0.84A @AC240V, 0.73A @AC277V
Draw power: 202.3W±5% @AC120V, 196.7W±5% @AC240V, 196.6W±5% @AC277V