Hight Light Output – Spider Farmer SF300 grow lamp uses OSRAM diodes with 192 LEDs and 5000 lumens output. Only a power draw of 32 watts, lower energy consumption and less electricity bill than fluorescent T5 bulbs. The reflectors do increase the focus of your lights, improve the light efficiency, luminous flux and light concentration. Switching to SF300 will give you twice the harvest per dollar spent on electricity!

Sunlike Full Spectrum – With 120°beam angle. Plant grow light can emit broadband full-spectrum light, 660-665nm(RED),730-740nm（IR）, 2800K-3000K (WARM-WHITE), 4800-5000K(BLUE), has a significant impact on plant germination, flowering, fruiting, chlorophyll synthesis of plants, and photosynthesis.

Longer Lifespan – High-quality diodes emit very little heat. The LEDs are coated with anti-moisture and anti-vulcanization, last up to 50,000 hours lifespan.

Lightweight Design&Easy Installation – Plug and play. Simply install into the sockets-no need to change the ballast or fix with any lamp fixture. Slim design and cool operation make it a top choice for applications with limited space such as closet, shelf, or countertop growing. Grow anywhere with this light!