About this product
Sunlike Full Spectrum – With 120°beam angle. Plant grow light can emit broadband full-spectrum light, 660-665nm(RED),730-740nm（IR）, 2800K-3000K (WARM-WHITE), 4800-5000K(BLUE), has a significant impact on plant germination, flowering, fruiting, chlorophyll synthesis of plants, and photosynthesis.
Longer Lifespan – High-quality diodes emit very little heat. The LEDs are coated with anti-moisture and anti-vulcanization, last up to 50,000 hours lifespan.
Lightweight Design&Easy Installation – Plug and play. Simply install into the sockets-no need to change the ballast or fix with any lamp fixture. Slim design and cool operation make it a top choice for applications with limited space such as closet, shelf, or countertop growing. Grow anywhere with this light!