Top Features

LOWER RUNNING COSTS & HIGHER-QUALITY YIELDS: SPIDER FARMER SF4000 Grow Lights utilize the latest in high-yielding LEDs technology today-Samsung LM301B diodes, high Energy Efficiency with 2.7 umol/J, create better canopy light penetration. SF4000 only consumes 450w, running 50% less power than the HPS or Blurple lamps, and still was 50% more harvest. The veg footprint is 5 x 5 ft, Flowering footprint is 4 x 4 ft.

CUSTOMIZED DIMMING DESIGN: Upgraded SF series growing lights have a dimming knob and light switch. A single light can be adjusted to the light intensity at liberty. Multi-light Connection with unified dimming is especially beneficial for large areas of indoor growing and commercial planting.

IDEAL FOR ALL GROWTH STAGES: Excellent full-spectrum- white, blue, red, and IR (3000K, 5000K, 660nm, and IR 760nm). 3000K diodes provide more reddish light and 5000K provides more blueish. The 660nm red and IR light is especially useful during bloom, where it speeds up flowering time and boosts yields. Turn your seeds into your own supply. And the light looks fairly natural, so it’s good for accurately monitoring plant health.

WELL MADE & SOLID CONSTRUCTION: No Fan Noise Free. High Safety performance MEAN WELL Driver, Fair Waterproofing. Update aluminum board is thick and sturdy, doesn’t put out a tremendous amount of heat, high-quality protective covers for cables; User-Friendly Packaging. Quality components mean the light lasts longer, but they also save you money.

VALUE FOR THE MONEY: SPIDER FARMER LED Plant Lights are often copied but will never have our quality or commitment, we provide 5 years of after-service of local maintenance center(US/CA/UK/DE/AU). Make sure you purchase authentic Spider Farmer grow lights, which really can give you a need from high-quality grow lights – at a price that is affordable. For any questions, feel free to e-mail us and we will help you resolve them. Quality backed by our ironclad!!!



Package includes:

1 x SF4000 LED Grow Light

2 x Stainless Steel Hanger Hook

2 x Adjustable Rope Hanger

1 x User Manual for Installation

1 x Power Cord(US, UK, AU, EU plug Automatically send by region)

Warm Tips:

Do NOT touch while in operation.

To prevent eye damage, avoid looking directly at the LEDs.

In summer or other hot environments, please use a cooling fan to keep a suitable temperature for your plants.

Specification SF-4000 new version

Spectrum 660-665nm,3000K,5000K, IR 760nm

PPF 1217umol/s

Coverage Veg:5x5ft Flower:4x4ft

Lumen 79296Lm±5%@AC120V 79095Lm±5%@AC240V 79395Lm±5%@AC277V

Power draw 456.9W±5%@AC120V 438.2W±5%@AC240V 439.8W±5%@AC277V

Light Size 648*536*59MM

Package Size 723*610*115MM

Gross Weight 8.766KG

DB 0dB

Input Voltage AC100-277V

Amp 3.787A@AC120V 1.864A@AC240V 1.641A@AC277V

Frequency 50-60HZ

LED 1212 pcs