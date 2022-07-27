About this product
Sunlike Full Spectrum Grow Light - With 120°beam angle. Plant grow light can emit broadband full spectrum light , 660-665nm(RED),730-740nm（IR）, 2800K-3000K (WARM-WHITE), 4800-5000K(BLUE), has a significant impact on plant germination, flowering, fruiting, chlorophyll synthesis of plants, and photosynthesis.
Longer Lifespan - High quality diodes emit very little heat. The LEDs are coated with anti-moisture and anti-vulcanization, last up to 50,000 hours lifespan.
Lightweight Design&Easy Installation - Plug and play. Simply install into the sockets-no need to change the ballast or fix with any lamp fixture. Slim design and cool operation make it a top choice for applications with limited space such as closet, shelf, or countertop growing. Grow anywhere with this light!
As a professional manufacturer of Led grow lights for more than 10 years. Spider Farmer has always insisted on creating more efficient, suitable and high-quality home planting equipment for plant growth, and strives to become a trusted partner for every grower! You will get one Spider Farmer SF600 grow light, one power cord, two hanging kit, one instruction manual.