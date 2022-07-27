PROFESSIONAL FULL-SPECTRUM GROWING LED LAMP SPIDER FARMER SE-7000 COMMERCIAL UPGRADED is suitable for all crops and especially for commercial cultivation, growing tents and growing rooms. Compared to the standard version, this light has LED panels over the edge of the light, so the light covers a slightly larger area and the plants at the edges do not suffer from its lack.



HIGH EFFICIENCY AND MAXIMUM YIELD:



With 2688 pcs Samsung LM301b diodes, the powerful and efficient Spider Farmer SE-7000 LED growing light promises maximum returns and profits. It operates at 730 watts with an output of 1920 µmol / s and achieves an amazing efficiency of 2.75 µmol / J.



UPGRADED FULL SPECTRUM GROW LIGHT:



Thanks to the improved 3-channel spectrum (2800-3000K, 4800-5000K, 660-665nm), this light provides perfect spectral output at every stage of growth and flowering, which will strengthen your plant for faster and healthier growth.



CONNECTION AND TWILIGHT OPTIONS:



As a professional plant growing light, you can connect up to 15 SE-7000 Upgraded to each other, and you can control all the lights with one controller. In addition, the dimming function provides you with different levels of illumination during their growth cycles as needed.



PASSIVE COOLING:



The design of the pole light and the aluminum material on the back contribute to better airflow and excellent heat dissipation. The light comes with a detachable remote control and a long power cord.



Specification Upgraded SE7000

Spectrum 660-665nm,,3200-4200K,4800-5000K

PPF 2045umol/s

Coverage Max Coverage:5x5ft Core Coverage:4x4ft

Lumen 121336Lm±5%@AC120V 121160Lm±5%@AC240V 121088Lm±5%@AC277V

Power draw 730W土5%@ AC120-277V

Light Size 1151*1151*77MM

Package Size 1178*310*265MM

Gross Weight 12KG

DB 0dB

Input Voltage AC100-277V

Amp 5.95A@AC120V 2.906A@AC240V 2.521A@AC277V

Frequency 50-60HZ

LED 2688 pcs

BTU 2490btu