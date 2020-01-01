 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Canada Grows Indoors
Canada Grows Indoors Cover Photo

Canada Grows Indoors

We Help People Achieve there indoor growing needs.

About Canada Grows Indoors

Canada grows indoors is a company for Canadians looking for the best prices on quality growing equipment in Canada. All equipment is shipped from within Canada so you will get it fast and easy. We are constantly added new products from many different sources this allows us to bring you the lowest possible prices anywhere in Canada. Some of our items include LED Grow lights, Normal Grow Lights, Grow tents, Growing Nutrients, and much much more. Some of our popular brands are Gorilla Grow tents, Mars Hydro, Unit Farm, Kind and more.