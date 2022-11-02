About this product
Utilizing specific parameters of heat and pressure, cannabis oil can be transformed into a rich and textured consistency commonly referred to as Crumble or Honeycomb. Similar to Shatter and Badder, Crumbles name is indicative of the oils finished consistency. Due to its versatility and easily workable properties, Crumble is an ideal introductory extract for anyone interested in trying cannabis concentrate for the first time.
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.
00000109ESVM44878444