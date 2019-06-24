About this product
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
449 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
