Banana Punch Shatter 1g

by Canamo Concentrates
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Shatter derives its name for the shelf stable consistency of the finished product, which can be broken off or “shattered”. Shatter with a higher-than-average terpene content, however, can become a more tacky or malleable consistency, referred to as “pull & snap”. Canamo’s Shatter is a visually appealing yet affordable concentrate which provides a multitude of sedative qualities. Available in 1.0g and 3.0g slabs.
o AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE: 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids
o IDEAL DAB TEMP: 550f – 650f
o PRO TIP: For easier workability with stable shatter, warm up the tip of your dab tool before trying to break off your ideal dab.

About this strain

Banana Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana OG with Purple Punch. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt from head-to-toe. Banana Punch tastes like hazey berries with notes of freshly cut pineapple and of course, bananas. Conumers say this strain is a "creeper strain", which means the high will come on slower than you might expect, so take it easy with this one until you know how it effects your body. Growers say Banana Punch flowers into nugs that are cakey and covered in a heavy layer of purple and orange trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, appetite loss and stress.

Questions about Banana Punch

Is Banana Punch an indica or sativa?

Banana Punch is a hybrid strain with both indica and sativa qualities.

How does Banana Punch make you feel?

Banana Punch makes you feel happy, relaxed, and tingly.

How does Banana Punch taste?

Banana Punch tastes tropical and sweet with notes of citrus.

What terpenes are in Banana Punch?

Banana Punch features limonene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to Banana Punch?

Strains similar to Banana Punch include Banana Sherbet, Ice, Banana Kush, and i-95.

About this brand

Canamo Concentrates
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

