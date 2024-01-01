About this product
About this strain
Blue Milk is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Haze. This strain is a creation of Universe Cannabis, a breeder known for producing versatile and tasty strains. Blue Milk is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a sativa-dominant high. Leafly customers tell us Blue Milk effects include uplifting, happy, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Milk when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and lack of appetite. Bred by Universe Cannabis, Blue Milk features flavors like sweet, earthy, and blueberry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a relaxing and fruity effect. The average price of Blue Milk typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. Blue Milk is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and pleasing smoking experience. It has dense and furry buds that are light green with purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and berry-like, with hints of citrus and pine. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Milk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.