About this product
Blueberry Breath Crumble 1g
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Blueberry Breath effects are mostly calming.
Blueberry Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Blueberry Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendocino Breath and Blueberry. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Blueberry Breath is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blueberry Breath typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blueberry Breath’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Breath, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item