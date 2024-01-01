Blueberry Breath Crumble 1g

by Canamo Concentrates
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
About this product

Utilizing specific purging parameters of agitation, heat, and vacuum pressure, cannabis oil can be transformed into a rich and textured consistency commonly referred to as Crumble or Honeycomb. Similar to Shatter or Badder, Crumble’s name is indicative of its finished consistency or final form. Due to its versatility, easily workable texture, and lower price point, Canamo’s Crumble is an ideal introductory extract for the newer concentrate user or the veteran looking for a budget-friendly option.
o AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE: 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids
o IDEAL DAB TEMP: 550f – 650f
o PRO TIP: On the go? Crumble is one of the best concentrates to use with an electronic wax-pen due to its easily workable consistency.

About this strain

Blueberry Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendocino Breath and Blueberry. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Blueberry Breath is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blueberry Breath typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blueberry Breath’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Breath, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Canamo Concentrates
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

