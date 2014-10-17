About this strain
Buddha Haze is an 85% sativa strain bred by Big Buddha Seeds. Parented by Amnesia Haze and Manga Rosa, Buddha Haze offers a complex aroma that blends together sweet mango and spice. Its upbeat, energetic buzz is perfect for those days that require unencumbered focus and attention.
Buddha Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Canamo Concentrates
Although debated, most scholars agree that Mexican immigrants first introduced recreational marijuana use to the United States in the early 1900’s. As homage to the Mexican culture and their involvement in bringing marijuana use to popular culture, we decided to choose “Canamo” as the name of concentrate brand. Canada is an anglicized version of cáñamo, which is the Spanish word for hemp. However, many Chicanos in the United States and Latinos all across the world use cáñamo as slang for cannabis.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.
