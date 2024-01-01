Chem Cake Live Badder 1g

by Canamo Concentrates
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Starting with premium Sonoran Roots fresh frozen flower as input material, our live resin concentrates are best in class in Arizona. The material selection and harvest process are deeply collaborative between the Canamo extraction team and Sonoran Roots cultivation teams. This diligent oversight ensures only the highest quality, terpene-rich material is used for our Live Resin product line. Live Resin SKUs are available in both 1.0g and 3.0g options. Canamo’s most popular SKU, Badder is produced by utilizing low temp purging parameters coupled with a technical agitation of resin, resulting in a finished concentrate texture or consistency reminiscent of cake batter. Badder is easily worked and manipulated for precision in dosing dabs and greater efficiency in rationing their stash. Badder is available in both Cured and Live formats, and can be purchased in either 1.0g or 3.0g units.
*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (LIVE): 85% - 95% Total Cannabinoids
*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (CURED): 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids
*IDEAL DAB TEMP: 500f – 600f
*PRO TIP: Don’t have a carb cap? Use the glass bottom of Canamo’s Badder container as a substitute for an improved dabbing experience.

About this strain

Chem Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Birthday Cake and Chem D. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Chem Cake is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Hytiva, the average price of Chem Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Chem Cake’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Cake, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canamo Concentrates
Canamo Concentrates
Shop products
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000109ESVM44878444
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.