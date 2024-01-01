About this product
About this strain
Chem Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Birthday Cake and Chem D. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Chem Cake is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Hytiva, the average price of Chem Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Chem Cake’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Cake, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Suggest an edit
