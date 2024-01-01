Chem Squeezy Cured Badder 1g

by Canamo Concentrates
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Hand selecting the highest quality batches of traditionally dried and cured cannabis flower, Canamo’s 100% nug-run Badders and Sauces are the highest quality cured concentrates available. Cured Resin SKUs are available in both 1.0g and 3.0g options.
Canamo’s most popular SKU, Badder is produced by utilizing low temp purging parameters coupled with a technical agitation of resin, resulting in a finished concentrate texture or consistency reminiscent of cake batter. Badder is easily worked and manipulated for precision in dosing dabs and greater efficiency in rationing their stash. Badder is available in both Cured and Live formats, and can be purchased in either 1.0g or 3.0g units.
*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (LIVE): 85% - 95% Total Cannabinoids
*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (CURED): 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids
*IDEAL DAB TEMP: 500f – 600f
*PRO TIP: Don’t have a carb cap? Use the glass bottom of Canamo’s Badder container as a substitute for an improved dabbing experience.

About this strain

Chem Squeezy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemodo and Lemon Squeeze. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Chem Squeezy, also known as Chem Squeeze, is a creation by FreeWorld Genetics, a Boulder-based breeder that specializes in Chemdog crosses. Chem Squeezy is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chem Squeezy effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chem Squeezy when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by FreeWorld Genetics, Chem Squeezy features flavors like pungent, lemon, and fuel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Chem Squeezy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Chem Squeezy can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or concentrates. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy, Chem Squeezy might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Squeezy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canamo Concentrates
Canamo Concentrates
Shop products
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000109ESVM44878444
Notice a problem?Report this item