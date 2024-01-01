Cherry Cheesecake Live Resin Vape 500mg

by Canamo Concentrates
IndicaTHC —CBD 11%
About this product

With a 0.5g capacity and the variety that comes with being able to use a Universal c-cell battery, our ceramic core 510 thread 100% Live Resin Vape Cartridge excels at absorbing extracts, creating a substantial contact area for the live resin vape oil to allow for as small or as big of a hit as the user desires. The outcome is a smooth, flavorful draw with a reduced risk of the all too common “dry hit”. Utilizing the same, 100% live resin only oil as our AIO cartridges, and the best available 510 hardware, Canamo’s 510 Live Resin Vape has redefined reliability, assuring a dependable and satisfying vaping experience every single time.
AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE: 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids
AVERAGE TERPENE CONTENT: 5% - 10% Total Terpenes
PRO TIP: For the best vaping experience using our 510-thread hardware, we recommend taking 4-6 second hits with a steady pull and allowing a minimum of 5 seconds between each hit. Prolonged hits and frequent use of the 510 thread can lead to dry hits and an increased risk of oil leakage. If you prefer flavor-focused vaping, it's advisable to use a 2.3-2.6v battery, while for larger draws, we recommend a battery set at 3.2-3.5v.

About this strain

Cherry Cheesecake is a cross of Kimbo Kush and Cherry Pie, popularized by growers Gold Seal of San Francisco. This indica-dominant strain is just one of many cultivars that uses Cherry Pie genetics and aspects of its name. Parent Cherry Pie is a legendary cross of GDP and Durban Poison; lots of breeders have worked it, resulting in dozens of names. For example, Thug Pug Genetics has a Cherry Pie Breath, while Kimbo Kush comes from breeders Exotic Genetix and mixes Black Berry Kush (Bubba Kush x Blackberry) and Starfighter F2 (Lemon Alien Dawg x Tahoe Alien). Basically, lots of OGs, Chems, and sweet berries mixing together into an awesome smell and high amounts of THC. It’s an indoor growing favorite. Watch out: There are other strains with cherry, cheese, or cake in the name—they’re popular terms. Most notably, there's two Black Cherry Cheesecakes: one strain from Oregon’s Scapegoat Genetics (GSC x Blue Power) and another legendary Black Cherry Cheesecake that crosses TGA Genetics’ Black Cherry Soda, Super Silver Haze, and Cheese. Scapegoat is still actively working their Black Cherry Cheesecake, to popular effect.

About this brand

Canamo Concentrates
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

  • AZ, US: 00000109ESVM44878444
