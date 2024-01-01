Dark Knight Shatter 1g

by Canamo Concentrates
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Shatter derives its name for the shelf stable consistency of the finished product, which can be broken off or “shattered”. Shatter with a higher-than-average terpene content, however, can become a more tacky or malleable consistency, referred to as “pull & snap”. Canamo’s Shatter is a visually appealing yet affordable concentrate which provides a multitude of sedative qualities. Available in 1.0g and 5.0g slabs.
o AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE: 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids
o IDEAL DAB TEMP: 550f – 650f
o PRO TIP: For easier workability with stable shatter, warm up the tip of your dab tool before trying to break off your ideal dab.

About this strain

Dark Knight is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Kush and Granddaddy Purple. Traditionally used for medicinal purposes, this strain flaunts a CBD average of around 8% and offers physically relaxing effects topped with a blissful head buzz. Consumers should know there are many varieties of Dark Knight, so it's important to check with your budtender regarding potency. In terms of flavor, expect this strain to hit your nostrils with hints of sweet fruit. Medical marijuana patients choose Dark Night to help relieve symptoms associated with mental disorders and chronic pain. This strain is mostly found in west coast dispensaries. Growers say Dark Night has an average flowering time of 70 days if grown outdoors. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canamo Concentrates
Canamo Concentrates
Shop products
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000109ESVM44878444
Notice a problem?Report this item