Durban Berry is a hybrid cannabis strain that harnesses the vitalizing sativa power of Durban Poison counterbalanced by the mellow indica qualities of Rocky Mountain Blueberry. Taking after her Durban Poison parent, Durban Berry delivers a functional and upbeat high that allows creativity to flow freely. A pungent lemon and berry aroma erupts from the fluffly buds while tangy citrus flavors awaken on the exhale.
