About this strain
Extreme Cream, also known as "Extreme Cream #4," is an indica marijuana strain and pungent cross between Extreme OG and Cookies & Cream. This strain develops deep purple colas dusted with trichomes and emits a strong, earthy aroma that is somehow creamy on the nose and buttery on the palate. Extreme Cream’s effects are uplifting for some, offering mood elevation that may abate anxiety and spur conversation. Others may experience tranquilizing effects alongside euphoria, appetite stimulation, and couch lock.
Extreme Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Canamo Concentrates
Although debated, most scholars agree that Mexican immigrants first introduced recreational marijuana use to the United States in the early 1900’s. As homage to the Mexican culture and their involvement in bringing marijuana use to popular culture, we decided to choose “Canamo” as the name of concentrate brand. Canada is an anglicized version of cáñamo, which is the Spanish word for hemp. However, many Chicanos in the United States and Latinos all across the world use cáñamo as slang for cannabis.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.
