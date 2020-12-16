About this product
About this strain
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Face on Fire is a hybrid of White Fire 43 and Face Off OG Bx1. With a more rounded bud shape than a traditional OG, Face on Fire’s piney and citrus flavors produce a thick pungent smoke that will leave you content and sedated.
Face on Fire effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.