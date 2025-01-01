About this product
Face on Fire R.H.O. 1g
Canamo ConcentratesIngestible
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this strain
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Face on Fire combines White Fire #43 and Face Off OG Bx1 into a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain. With a more rounded bud shape than a traditional OG, Face on Fire’s piney and citrus flavors produce a thick pungent smoke that will leave you content and sedated. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Face on Fire, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
