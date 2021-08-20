About this product
About this strain
Florida Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
63% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Arthritis
18% of people say it helps with arthritis
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!