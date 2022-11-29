About this product
RHO is Canamo’s hydrocarbon spin on the popular product commonly referred to as “Rick Simpson Oil”. Similar to RSO, the extract is fully activated through the process of decarboxylation, allowing the consumer to enjoy the same flexibility of delivery methods as any RSO product in today’s market. The acronym stands for "Refined Hash Oil”, as the extract is processed with the intention of producing a cleaner and safer alternative to any true RSO based product. However, Canamo’s RHO still contains some of the non-cannabinoid constituents associated with RSO (i.e. fats and lipids) to aid in the product’s bioavailability but does so without sacrificing the elevated potency of the finished oil. One syringe of Canamo RHO can equate to roughly 900+ mg of activated cannabinoids so please remember to always medicate responsibly!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Canamo Concentrates
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.
State License(s)
00000109ESVM44878444