Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Canamo Concentrates

Canamo Concentrates

Garanimals Shatter 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 23%CBD

Granimals effects

Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Focused
32% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!