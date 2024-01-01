Garlic Breath Live Resin Vape 500mg

by Canamo Concentrates
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

With a 0.5g capacity and the variety that comes with being able to use a Universal c-cell battery, our ceramic core 510 thread 100% Live Resin Vape Cartridge excels at absorbing extracts, creating a substantial contact area for the live resin vape oil to allow for as small or as big of a hit as the user desires. The outcome is a smooth, flavorful draw with a reduced risk of the all too common “dry hit”. Utilizing the same, 100% live resin only oil as our AIO cartridges, and the best available 510 hardware, Canamo’s 510 Live Resin Vape has redefined reliability, assuring a dependable and satisfying vaping experience every single time.
*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE: 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids
*AVERAGE TERPENE CONTENT: 5% - 10% Total Terpenes
*PRO TIP: For the best vaping experience using our 510-thread hardware, we recommend taking 4-6 second hits with a steady pull and allowing a minimum of 5 seconds between each hit. Prolonged hits and frequent use of the 510 thread can lead to dry hits and an increased risk of oil leakage. If you prefer flavor-focused vaping, it's advisable to use a 2.3-2.6v battery, while for larger draws, we recommend a battery set at 3.2-3.5v.

About this strain

Garlic Breath is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO with Mendo Breath. This strain features a pungent and savory flavor profile that may remind you of freshly-peeled garlic with spicy undertones. Garlic Breath produces physically relaxing effects that gradually become sedating as you continue to consume. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, stress and depression. Garlic Breath was originally bred by ThugPug genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Garlic Breath, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canamo Concentrates
Canamo Concentrates
Shop products
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000109ESVM44878444
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.