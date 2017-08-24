Refined Hash Oil (RHO) is Canamo’s hydrocarbon version of the ever popular “Rick Simpson Oil” (RSO). Similar to RSO, our RHO is fully activated through decarboxylation, allowing consumers the same flexibility of delivery methods as RSO (including edible delivery). Canamo’s RHO still contains some of the non-cannabinoid constituents associated with RSO (e.g. fats & lipids) which aid in the product’s bioavailability; however, an important distinction is that our RHO is processed in a cleaner and safer manner through the hydrocarbon extraction process, without sacrificing the elevated potency of the finished oil. One syringe of Canamo RHO can equate to roughly 900+ mg of activated cannabinoids, so please remember to always medicate responsibly and start small. Available in 1.0g syringes.

*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE: 80% - 95% Total Cannabinoids

*IDEAL DAB TEMP: Although clean and potent, the Canamo crew recommends the *RHO be ingested vs. dabbed like a normal concentrate.

*PRO TIP: Slowly/slightly warm up the glass syringe to manipulate the viscosity of Canamo’s RHO for easier and more precise dosing.

