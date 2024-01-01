Grape Milkshake Crumble 1g

Utilizing specific purging parameters of agitation, heat, and vacuum pressure, cannabis oil can be transformed into a rich and textured consistency commonly referred to as Crumble or Honeycomb. Similar to Shatter or Badder, Crumble’s name is indicative of its finished consistency or final form. Due to its versatility, easily workable texture, and lower price point, Canamo’s Crumble is an ideal introductory extract for the newer concentrate user or the veteran looking for a budget-friendly option.
o AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE: 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids
o IDEAL DAB TEMP: 550f – 650f
o PRO TIP: On the go? Crumble is one of the best concentrates to use with an electronic wax-pen due to its easily workable consistency.

  • Grape Milkshake effects are mostly calming.

    Grape Milkshake potency is higher THC than average.

Grape Milkshake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookies and Cream and Purple Punch. This strain has a grape and vanilla flavor that resembles a creamy and fruity milkshake. Grape Milkshake is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for intermediate to experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Milkshake effects include euphoria, relaxation, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Milkshake when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, insomnia, and appetite loss. Bred by Sonoran Roots, Grape Milkshake features flavors like grape, vanilla, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Grape Milkshake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Grape Milkshake might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Milkshake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

