About this strain
Grape OX is a 90% indica strain bred by Rare Dankness, who crossed Grape Ape with the OX to achieve this potent, purple-hued variety. Its aroma is a sweet blend of grape and blueberry, flavors best captured between 60 and 65 days into Grape OX’s indoor flowering cycle. Grape OX took 3rd place in the indica category of High Times’ 2014 Michigan Medical Cannabis Cup.
Grape OX effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
63% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
68% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
59% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
54% of people say it helps with insomnia
About this brand
Canamo Concentrates
Although debated, most scholars agree that Mexican immigrants first introduced recreational marijuana use to the United States in the early 1900’s. As homage to the Mexican culture and their involvement in bringing marijuana use to popular culture, we decided to choose “Canamo” as the name of concentrate brand. Canada is an anglicized version of cáñamo, which is the Spanish word for hemp. However, many Chicanos in the United States and Latinos all across the world use cáñamo as slang for cannabis.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.
