About this strain
Grape OX is a 90% indica strain bred by Rare Dankness, who crossed Grape Ape with the OX to achieve this potent, purple-hued variety. Its aroma is a sweet blend of grape and blueberry, flavors best captured between 60 and 65 days into Grape OX’s indoor flowering cycle. Grape OX took 3rd place in the indica category of High Times’ 2014 Michigan Medical Cannabis Cup.
About this brand
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.