About this product
Grateful Breath Cured Badder 1g
Canamo ConcentratesBadder
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDizzyHeadache
- Feelings:SleepyRelaxedHappy
- Helps with:AnxietyDepressionInsomnia
Grateful Breath effects are mostly calming.
Coming from the Gage Green Group, Grateful Breath is a cross of OG Kush Breath and Joseph OG that instantly became a staple in their lineup. With frosty trichomes on light green (almost white) flowers, this strain produces dense kushy eye candy that puts out a gassy kush and sweet cookie terpene profile. Grateful Breath is an excellent choice for those who want some straight gas that will send you all the way to the couch.
