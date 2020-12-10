About this strain
Coming from the Gage Green Group, Grateful Breath is a cross of OG Kush Breath and Joseph OG that instantly became a staple in their lineup. With frosty trichomes on light green (almost white) flowers, this strain produces dense kushy eye candy that puts out a gassy kush and sweet cookie terpene profile. Grateful Breath is an excellent choice for those who want some straight gas that will send you all the way to the couch.
Grateful Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Canamo Concentrates
Although debated, most scholars agree that Mexican immigrants first introduced recreational marijuana use to the United States in the early 1900’s. As homage to the Mexican culture and their involvement in bringing marijuana use to popular culture, we decided to choose “Canamo” as the name of concentrate brand. Canada is an anglicized version of cáñamo, which is the Spanish word for hemp. However, many Chicanos in the United States and Latinos all across the world use cáñamo as slang for cannabis.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.