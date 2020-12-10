About this product
About this strain
Grateful Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
63% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
9% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!