Half Pint Live Badder 1g
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Half Pint is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz and Face Off OG. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, talkative, and aroused. Half Pint has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Half Pint, before let us know! Leave a review.
